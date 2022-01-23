Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Down to $28.07

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $27.10. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 56 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

