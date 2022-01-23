Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target Cut to €25.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

BVRDF stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

