BTMX Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, BTMX has traded flat against the dollar. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006225 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

