Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Position Lifted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 100,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 269.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMTC stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $895.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

