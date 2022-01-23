Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

BBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.