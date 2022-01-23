Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

SDIG has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

