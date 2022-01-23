Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $17.75

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $800.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $12,889,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $12,716,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 584,512 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

