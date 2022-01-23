Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target at $43.11

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

SNCAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SNCAF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

