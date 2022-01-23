Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target at $381.54

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $152.13 on Thursday. Roku has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

