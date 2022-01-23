Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT at $72.67

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after acquiring an additional 704,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after acquiring an additional 258,975 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,673,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,164,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

