Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) PT at $218.86

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $6.53 on Friday, reaching $140.60. 229,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,935. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $110.02 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.