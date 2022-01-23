Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.14. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.42. 1,139,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,610. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.95 and a 200 day moving average of $376.74.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

