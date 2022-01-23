Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report sales of $22.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $89.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.95 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $89.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $260.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

