Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce $29.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $67.60 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $117.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTMX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 952,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $279.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.59. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 195,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 97,002 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

