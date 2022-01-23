Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590.08 Million

Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report $590.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $603.90 million. Woodward reported sales of $537.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 120.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

