Brokerages Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post sales of $39.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.50 million and the lowest is $38.70 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $32.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $135.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $136.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. 160,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,589. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $385.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

