Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. GMS posted sales of $751.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 240,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. GMS has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

