Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.01. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

