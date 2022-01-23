Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post $26.69 EPS

Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $26.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.45 to $29.56. Alphabet posted earnings of $22.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $108.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $105.99 to $111.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $113.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.71 to $120.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,607.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,868.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,806.05. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,797.28 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

