Brokerages Anticipate Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $10,886,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 434.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 466,052 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

