British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,400 ($46.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.52).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,138 ($42.82) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,749.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,693.43. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,166 ($43.20). The firm has a market cap of £72.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

