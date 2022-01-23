British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,400 ($46.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.52).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,138 ($42.82) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,749.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,693.43. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,166 ($43.20). The firm has a market cap of £72.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

