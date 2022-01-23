Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $89.37 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 4.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $89,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after acquiring an additional 483,395 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,946,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,197,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $156.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.68. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.