Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 11,600 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 4.2% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $82,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN opened at $175.64 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.46. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

