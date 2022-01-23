BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair cut BrightView from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE BV opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.43. BrightView has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BrightView by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in BrightView by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 351,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BrightView by 109.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

