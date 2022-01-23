Bridgefront Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 130.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 269.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Shares of CAR opened at $175.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.74. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

