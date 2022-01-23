Bridgefront Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 435,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after buying an additional 846,753 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 753,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.