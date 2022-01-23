Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $1,237,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,537. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $365.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.90 and a 200 day moving average of $424.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

