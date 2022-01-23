Bridgefront Capital LLC Reduces Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,614,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,029 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE DEI opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

