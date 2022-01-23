Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 8.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $6,184,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.92 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.