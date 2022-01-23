Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $23,453,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 171.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 37.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

DEA opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

