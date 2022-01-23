Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,142,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after buying an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,982.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

