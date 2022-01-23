Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 4,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 168,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.