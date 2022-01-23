BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is Biechele Royce Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for 5.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 667.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after buying an additional 2,869,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,869,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,084,000 after buying an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

