Bokf Na Takes $1.24 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,970 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $109.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

