Bokf Na Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after buying an additional 1,285,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after buying an additional 947,591 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.