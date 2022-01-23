Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $110.56 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

