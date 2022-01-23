Bokf Na Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

BX stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

