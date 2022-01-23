Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 86.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.