Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $227.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries, and is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors. The outlook for the company’s defense business remains optimistic. Per the latest market outlook, the company anticipates that the world will need 19,000 new planes, over the next decade, The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, Boeing has been facing production quality issues for its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus Boeing is experiencing some supply chain shortages. This U.S. jet maker is still behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, which indicates poor revenue growth prospects for Boeing.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.57.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $205.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average is $216.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

