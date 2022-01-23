Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MATX opened at $91.02 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

