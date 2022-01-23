Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has $1.58 Million Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 859.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kimbell Royalty Partners accounts for about 0.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned about 0.18% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 313,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 145,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $16.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently -92.50%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.