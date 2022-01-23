BMO Capital Markets Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $510.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.04.

Shares of UNH opened at $461.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.42. The stock has a market cap of $434.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

