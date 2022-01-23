BMO Capital Markets Cuts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to $29.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of PAAS opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $414,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

