Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 804,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

