Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $10.42 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,000. PPG Industries makes up approximately 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 73.8% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.