Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1,325.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,957 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $126,267,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $1,477,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $18,106,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.53.

Snowflake stock opened at $267.56 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.40.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total transaction of $3,649,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,570 shares of company stock valued at $728,336,135 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

