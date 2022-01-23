BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,632,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.05% of NCR worth $412,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

