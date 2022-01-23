BlackRock Inc. Has $396.61 Million Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,394,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.33% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $396,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.