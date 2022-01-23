BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,327,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,544 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.92% of Umpqua worth $391,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

