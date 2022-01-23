BlackRock Inc. Buys 52,174 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Alkermes worth $403,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 194,019 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,008,000 after buying an additional 558,943 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

